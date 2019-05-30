Winifred M. Knuth



Wisconsin Rapids - Winifred M. Knuth, age 84, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Oak Haven Assisted Living in Shawano, WI.



Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jack Austin will officiate. Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation from 4:00 -7:00 P.M. on Friday, May 31 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service on Saturday at the church.



Winifred was born on September 29, 1934 in Vinton, Iowa to Arthur and Lena (Adamire) Rathbun. She married Dale E. Knuth on October 6, 1957 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2007.



Winifred was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was active in Women's Missionary Fellowship, Hilltoppers, AWANA, and Bearing Precious Seed (a group that assembles bibles and sends them overseas). Her favorite pastimes included fishing, crocheting, stamping cards and putting puzzles together. She also enjoyed going to TOPS meetings with her lady friends and watching Packer and Brewer games.



Winifred is survived by three sons: Terry (Yvette) Knuth- Cecil, WI, Mark (Jenny) Knuth-Nekoosa, and Bryan Knuth (Mechelle)-Orlando, FL; daughter, Lisa (Richard) McKay-Waukesha, WI; seven grandchildren: David Knuth, Amy Winter, Blake Knuth, Kayla McKay-Bukatz, Marisa McKay, Hannah Knuth and Christopher Knuth; and five great-grandchildren: Eric Winter, Nolan Winter, Bowen McKay, Riley McKay and Leyna Bukatz. In addition to her husband Dale, she is preceded in death by her sisters Lucy Rathbun and Harriet Depoe.



Memorials may be designated to Calvary Baptist Church.