Yvonne M. Ellie
Wisconsin Rapids - Yvonne M. Ellie, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM Friday, November 29, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Aaron Becker will officiate. Visitation will be at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church on Friday from 9:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Altdorf, WI. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Yvonne was born March 21, 1936 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Alfred and Louise (Brockman) Kissinger. She married Gene C. Ellie on June 26, 1958 in Altdorf, WI. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2010.
Yvonne attended Mary Heart High School in Pittsville, WI and then attended College of St. Teresa College in Winona, MN, UW- Stevens Point and UW- Madison. She was employed with the Wisconsin Rapids School District for over 30 years as a teacher and principal, retiring as Principal of Howe School.
Yvonne was an advisor to Master of Education Students at St. Mary's University in Winona, MN, was President of the WRPS Teachers Union, was an active member of the League of Women's Voters, and was a mentor to many teachers and student teachers. She enjoyed traveling, reading and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Yvonne is survived by four sons, Greg (Mary) Ellie of Iola, WI, Dan (Luetta) Ellie of Stevens Point, WI, David (Bethine) Ellie of Junction City, WI and Brian (significant other- Kelly) Ellie of Waupaca, WI; two daughters, Jean (Kelly) Rosekrans of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Kathy Adam of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; thirteen grandchildren, Matt Ellie, Michelle Ellie, Mike (fiancé- Emma) Rosekrans, Andy (Becky) Rosekrans, Crystal (Nate) Adam, Jessie (Faith) Adam, Jordan (Janie) Ellie, Lauren (Toby) Ellie, Rachel (Chase) Williams, Madeline (Kimberly) Ellie, Jason Ellie, Vincent Ellie and Grace Ellie; two great grandchildren, Zoey and Skylah and step-grandchildren, Dawn (Charlie) and family and David and family.
Yvonne is also survived by brothers and sisters, Donna (Henry) Tambornino, Everett (Kris) Kissinger, Mary (Gary) Mitchell, Willard (Sue) Kissinger, William (Kay) Kissinger and Jeff (Beth) Kissinger.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gene and three sisters, Janet Walloch, Susie Wallner and Becky Heiser.
Yvonne's family would like to thank Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Arborview Court and Edenbrook for their kind, compassionate care.
Yvonne was a special lady and an inspiration to many. She will be truly missed.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019