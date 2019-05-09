Yvonne M. Kumbier



Wisconsin Rapids - Well, it's official. She finally got that smoking hot body she spent her life waiting for….having been cremated and all.



Yvonne Kumbier passed away May 6, 2019 peacefully in her sleep.



Yvonne grew up in the small town of Stratford, WI and was the eldest of her 7 siblings. In 1955 she met the love of her life, Howard. Tipping his hat at her in the post office with a "Good Morning" - the rest became history. After almost 64 years married - Howard was with her every day, lovingly caring for her until her death.



Her most prized possessions were her three children; Nancy (Bob), Penny (Joe) and Dave (Ada). Nancy will carry on her sassy and hilarious spirit, Penny her generous heart and Dave her strong moral character. She was so proud of her children and her rowdy boisterous family. She adored her SONS-in-law, Bob and Joe, and couldn't have chosen better for her daughters.



Growing up with Yvonne as a grandma was anything but ordinary. Everything was a grand exotic adventure straight out of a story book. She filled our hearts with joy and ensured all of our wishes came true. Unfortunately for all of you, her bizarre sense of humor and sarcasm was passed on with this generation. She will be remembered dearly by James (Gaby), Jessie, Joey, Hannah, Kelsie, Lindsey and Jake. Further survived by her great grand daughter Olivia.



Yvonne was one of the most generous individuals ever to walk this Earth. Quite literally she would give anyone the shirt off her back, well - Howard's shirt - or the money in his pockets - or she'd find a Yonkers's .99 cent sale and buy them one.



She was beloved by everyone and anyone she met, but most especially by her family. The hole she left in our hearts will never be filled. No gathering will be the same without her quick wit and animated laugh. We, as a family, learned the best qualities in life from her. Most importantly, she taught us to not take life too seriously - no one gets out alive.



Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Yvonne's life at Great Expectations in Wisconsin Rapids from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your local Salvation Army or Humane Society in her memory. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family.