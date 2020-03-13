|
Thelma Eloise Hannon
Madison - Thelma Eloise Hannon, age 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Madison, WI. She is survived by her husband of 76 years, Kenneth ("Ken") Hannon; her son-in-law, Daniel O'Connell; and her three grandchildren, Patrick O'Connell (Meghan), Lindsay Gant (Michael), and John O'Connell (Christin). She is additionally survived by her brother-in-law, Donald (Joanne) Hannon; her sister-in-law, Joan (Gene) Wolfarth, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Garnetta Kramer (Miller) and Gloria Schott (Miller); and her brother, Donald ("Bud") Miller. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Hannon, and daughters, Judith Hannon and Debra O'Connell.
Thelma was born on September 8, 1922, in Blue Earth, Minnesota. During her early years, Thelma's family decided to move to Green Bay, WI, where she met Ken in high school and they eventually began dating during their senior year. After she graduated from high school, Thelma worked as a telephone operator until Ken enlisted in the Navy prior to World War II. Ken and Thelma decided to get married on July 17th, 1943 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, so that they could stay together when Ken received his first Naval assignment. Ken had a few different Naval assignments around the country and Thelma was able to travel with him throughout all of them. Ken fought in World War II and when he was honorably discharged, they decided to move back to Green Bay, WI where their family grew. Ken's job ended up relocating them to Richland Center where they put down roots and raised their children. Thelma enjoyed golfing with friends and was an avid bridge player in the community. She was heavily involved in her family's activities and participated in many community events. After their youngest child graduated from high school, Ken and Thelma were relocated to Ocala, FL, for Ken's job. Once Ken retired from that job, they decided to take a road trip around the country and remained in Ocala, where they spent the majority of their retirement. They continued their love of playing golf, made many new friends, and hosted many family vacations at their home. Thelma's grandchildren remember many great trips to Florida where they played card games, took trips to Disney World, and created lots of arts and crafts with her. In her retirement she also enjoyed continuing her passion of painting, which was a talent of hers. Many of her paintings are displayed in her and Ken's home, as well as in the homes of family members.
In her later years of life, she and Ken moved to Madison, WI to be closer to family. Her days were filled with watching Packer football games, golf tournaments on TV, and participating in community activities. She enjoyed taking countryside drives with her daughter, Debra, which always ended with a trip to Dairy Queen for a tasty treat. With her family, there were many anniversaries, birthdays, and holidays celebrated together. She lived comfortably with Ken and enjoyed visits from friends and family, showing off her paintings, and reminiscing about family activities.
Thelma will be missed by many. She will live on in the countless memories everyone shares. Her bright smile, warm personality, and ability to identify the beauty in everything paints an everlasting picture for us. One we will always remember.
A private service with family and close friends will be held at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Published in Wisconsin State Farmer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2020