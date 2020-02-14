Alice L. Scott, 97, of Wilmington, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at home with her granddaughter by her side.

Her husband, Herbert Scott, preceded her in death June 23, 2000. They were married December 30, 1938.

Mrs. Scott was born June 23, 1922 in Mount Vernon, Ohio, daughter of the late Lester and Geraldine Martin. She was an avid collector of Fenton glassware and enjoyed going to yard sales.

Mrs. Scott is survived by a sister, Catherine Lewis of Wilmington; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Scott of Clarksville; four grandchildren, Teresa Scott, Debra Scott, Christine (Steve) Smith, and Jerri Sue Henry; a special granddaughter, Phala Weaver; and two great-grandchildren, Makayla Henry and Lania Henry.

In addition to her husband and parents, two sons, Jerry Gene Scott and Carroll Leon Scott, are preceded in death.

A graveside service in Clarksville Cemetery with Randy Hubbard officiating will be held at the convenience of the family.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family.