Alice M. Rannells, 99, died on February 22, 2019 in the Dallas home of her daughter, Dianna Stouffer, where she spent the last years of her life.

Alice was born in Goshen, Ohio in 1919. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1937. She married the late Richard Rannells in 1946.

Alice worked more than four decades, well into her 80's, at Irwin Auger Bit/American Tool. She ran a booth at the Caesar Creek Flea Market for more than 35 years and was a well-loved vendor at the Waynesville Sauerkraut Festival for more than 40 years.

She never wanted more than she had and she always wanted to give others more.

Alice had a keen humor and quick wit. She loved bargain shopping, car trips, playing slots at casinos, baking meringue and custard pies, the lovely people who run Sams Meats and their delicious food, and a good card game.

When asked what her secret to a long life was, she answered, "I just try to have fun and don't worry about things." It seems that daily French fries and a smidge of rouge and lipstick were also in the secret sauce.

She died snuggled up on her bed. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Rannells Allen and Dianna Rannells Stouffer; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

To honor her, the family suggests playing a twenty at your favorite casino or joining in a friendly game of cards.

Alice's life will be celebrated at a memorial service on her 100th birthday on June 30 in Wilmington.