Alicia Alexander

Alicia A. Alexander, 41, of Blanchester, went home to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Alicia is survived by her father, Bob Goodwin; children, Foryst Rios, Cati Bolin, Lauren Barnes, and Michael Barnes; sister, Keri Lester; and special friend, Ernie Miller.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Wendi Goodwin.
A Celebration of Alicia's Life will be held at a later date.
Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family.
Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family.