1/1
Alicia Alexander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alicia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alicia A. Alexander, 41, of Blanchester, went home to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Alicia is survived by her father, Bob Goodwin; children, Foryst Rios, Cati Bolin, Lauren Barnes, and Michael Barnes; sister, Keri Lester; and special friend, Ernie Miller.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Wendi Goodwin.

A Celebration of Alicia's Life will be held at a later date.

Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
237 W Main St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2247
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved