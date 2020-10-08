Alicia Alexander

Alicia A. Alexander, 41, of Blanchester, went home to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Alicia is survived by her father, Bob Goodwin; children, Foryst Rios, Cati Bolin, Lauren Barnes, and Michael Barnes; sister, Keri Lester; and special friend, Ernie Miller.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Wendi Goodwin.

A Celebration of Alicia's Life will be held at a later date.

Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family.

