Allen Buseman

Allen M. Buseman, 87, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020 at the Wilmington Nursing & Rehab Center.

He was born on March 7, 1933 in Gillett, Wisconsin to dairy farmers, a son of the late Herbert and Selma (Hanson) Buseman. He worked on the family farm until joining the Army when he was 20 years old, serving in the Korean War from Jan. 12, 1954 to Dec. 22, 1955.

After completing his service to his country, he moved to Miami, Florida. He retired from Eastern Airlines as a Senior Planner after 32 years of service.

After retiring in 1989, he moved to Wilmington, being hired as an aircraft maintenance planner for Airborne Express staying on for 10 years and retiring once again.

A born again Christian, Allen was a member of the Wilmington American Legion Post 49.

Surviving are his loving wife of 44 years, Marie (McCoy) Buseman; a daughter, Laureen Faulkner of Crescent City, Florida; a son, Lisle Jones of Hugo, Oklahoma; and four grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, June 26 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street at North Mulberry Street in Wilmington. The Wilmington American Legion Post 49 Honor Squad will accord full military honors.

A gathering of Allen's friends will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 26 right before his memorial service at the funeral home.

Contributions in Allen's memory may be made to the Wilmington American Legion Post 49, 140 East Locust Street, Wilmington, OH 45177. To sign an online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com .