Alvin W. "Al" Thomas III, 53, of Kimberling City, Missouri (formerly of Wilmington, Ohio and Swansboro, North Carolina) passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at his residence.

He was born January 13, 1967 in Nashville, Tennessee, son of Alvin W. Thomas Jr. (deceased) and Charlotte I. Thomas (deceased).

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by grandparents, Elizabeth Hibdon Thomas, Alvin W. Thomas Sr., and Tivis D. Sutherland.

After graduating from Wilmington High School in 1985, Alvin joined the United States Marine Corps. He retired as a Gunnery Sergeant after a 20-year career of serving his country.

Following retirement, he worked as a civilian contractor at Camp Lejeune for ProSol.

Alvin loved spending time with family and friends and in retirement enjoyed golfing and shooting pool.

He is survived by his wife, Christie Steed Thomas; daughters, Jessica Robin Young, Nikki Robin Taylor, Kiernon Thomas, Kanani Thomas, Gabrielle Pierce, and Madeline Pierce; a granddaughter, Kira Stinnet; a sister, Sheree Thomas; a brother, Anthony Thomas; grandmother, Thelma Leach Sutherland; as well as aunts, nieces, nephew, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St, Wilmington. A funeral service, with Larry Speelman officiating, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Alvin be made to , P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.