Amber Phillips, 38, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

She was born May 16, 1981 in Xenia, daughter of the late Clayman Hall and Sebrina Renee (Kendrick) Phillips Jr.

After her parents' deaths, Amber had many personal struggles. Over time Amber dug herself out of the darkness she was in. She got herself clean, got a job at GreenCore and was seeing her daughter on a regular basis. She was doing great and we were very proud of the progress she had made.

Surviving are her daughter, Haylee Renee Phillips; brother, Scott (Heather) Phillips of Wilmington; maternal grandmother, Esther L Kendrick of Xenia; nieces, Natalie and Mackenzie Phillips of Wilmington; fiance, George Ertel of Wilmington; special aunt, Debbie Scott, and special cousin, Charles Lane, both of Hendersonville, Kentucky; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. Friday, April 12 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W.Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington.

The family will receive Amber's friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 12 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home.

Contributions in Amber's memory may be made to the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St., Wilmington, OH 45177 to assist the family with the funeral expenses.

