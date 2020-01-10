Andy "Harold" Cox of Jupiter, Fla. and formerly of Blanchester and Columbus, Ohio, was born October 17, 1952 in Cincinnati to Ira and Barbara (nee Allen) Smith and passed away January 7, 2020 at the age of 67.

Andy was a United States Navy veteran for 11 years. He also worked as an electrician with Sikorsky Aircraft for 32 years.

He loved the time with his family, fishing, golfing, bowling, playing cards and western movies.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia L. (nee McTeague) Cox; children, Asia (Brian) Moffatt and Eddie (Jamie) Duff; a grandson, Kamryn Moffatt and a granddaughter, Morgan Duff; and a brother, Cecil (Debby) Hammond.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his step-father, Clyde Smith.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, January 16 at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at Blanchester I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Blanchester.

