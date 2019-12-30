Angelo Collins

Angelo Collins was born December 21, 1954 to Herschel and Jeannie (nee Sharp) Collins and passed away December 28, 2019 at the age of 65.

He loved his dog Chopper, and working on cars.

He is survived by his son, Joe (Vieanna) Collins; a grandson, Pierce; a brother, Herschel Collins; a sister, Sandy McKee; half-brother, Ricky Collins; and nephews, Kendall and Austin McKee and Kenny Collins.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3. Interment will be at Blanchester I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Blanchester.

To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.
Published in News Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
