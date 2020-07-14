Ann Elizabeth Ferneau Brown, beloved sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend, 90, returned to her heavenly home on July 13, 2020.

Ann was born to the late Virgil and Miriam Ferneau.

She is survived by her children, Stephanie Hearn, Mark (Erika) Brown, David Brown, and grandchildren, Noelle, Christine, and Stephen Hearn, Alexandra Brown, and Katie McKartin Brown; sister-in-law, Vera Becker; brother-in-law; William C. Becker; and nieces, nephews, and many Whitacre cousins.

In addition to her parents, Ann is predeceased by her husband, Russell Brown; brother, H. Robert Ferneau; and sister-in-law, Cynthia Love Ferneau.

Ann was born in Blanchester, Ohio on July 3, 1930. She graduated from Blanchester High School and attended Miami University, where she was President of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. She was one of only three women that graduated from the Miami University School of Business in 1952.

After college, Ann worked as a stewardess for Delta Airlines based out of Atlanta, Georgia. Her love of travel and adventure continued throughout her life.

Following Delta Airlines, Ann was a fashion buyer for the H. & S. Pogue Company in Cincinnati. She often would speak of her trips to New York City to select clothes for the next season. Her sense of fashion continued throughout her life as Ann was known for her stylish dress.

After spending her 20's seeing the world and working as a fashion buyer, Ann returned to Blanchester to care for her mother. While caring for her mother, she met Russell. Ann and Russell were married on July 23, 1961.

While raising a family, Ann assisted Russell with his Pontiac and Buick dealership. Additionally, Ann was a caseworker for Clinton County Child Welfare where she placed children in foster care and facilitated adoptions.

She was involved in numerous clubs including Tuesday Club, Bridge Club, the Eastern Star, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Third Saturday Night Group.

Ann was an avid swimmer and was instrumental in establishing the Blanchester Swim Club. Ann was known for her work with the Republican Party both in Clinton County and nationally.

Ann had many interests and established her own business as a registered parliamentarian in her 60's. She had several clients including the National Federation of Republican Women, the Ohio Federation of Republican Women and the Family Motor Coach Association. Her work as a parliamentarian enabled her to continue her travels throughout the United States.

A celebration of Ann's life will be held Saturday July 18, 2020 at noon. The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until hour of service at Grace United Methodist Church, 201 E. Center St., Blanchester, OH 45107.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, where Ann was a lifelong member and in the Chancel Choir, P.O. Box 66, Blanchester, OH 45107.

Please note, due to the current health concerns linked with Covid-19, please remember to practice social distancing and face masks are recommended.

