Ann Erdine McDuffard, 83, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 31, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl and Alice Gephardt Quillen.

Ann was a proud graduate of RETS Tech Center of Dayton with a degree in Private Security. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.

She is survived by one daughter, Annette Pulskamp of Cincinnati; four sons, Russell Marshall, Jr. of Wilmington, Bryan Marshall of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Timothy Marshall of Franklin, and Will Marshall of Franklin; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Penny Frederick of Franklin and Gladys Kavanaugh of Middletown; and brother, Robert Quillen of Franklin.

In addition to her parents, Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McDuffard; daughter, Georgina Marshall; sister, Alice Marie Quillen; and brothers, Edward, Terrance, James, Bill, and Jack Quillen.

Visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.

