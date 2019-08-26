Anna Mae Lunsford, 70, of the New Antioch community (Wilmington), passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at Clinton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Anna Mae was born March 31, 1949, in a little house on Jenkins Road, Wilmington, Clinton County, the daughter of George Washington and Margaret Marie (Morris) Jones. She was the youngest of five living children and the only daughter. At the age of 3, Anna Mae's family moved to a little house in New Antioch, where she remained until marriage.

Anna Mae attended New Antioch School and Wilmington City Schools. She graduated in 1967. She married Howard E. Lunsford on June 27, 1969 and, at the age of 20, became an instant mom to Howard's 10-year old son, Zane. Howard passed away October 29, 2018, just a few months shy of their 50th wedding anniversary.

During high school, Anna Mae was employed at the J&W Donut Shop. After high school and into marriage, Anna Mae was employed at Wright-Patterson AFB in Fairborn, but resigned that position after her daughter was born.

As a stay-at-home mom, she helped her family raise two huge gardens and, with the help of her mother, canned the harvest. She also babysat her nieces and nephews.

After her children were school age, Anna Mae was employed at G. C. Murphy as an associate in the men's clothing department. She also worked at Bob & Carl's for many years as a deli clerk and cook.

Anna Mae's friends and family would describe her as friendly, funny, kind, compassionate, and hard-working. She was a trusted and loyal friend and often remembered for her beautiful smile. Anna Mae often displayed a spunkiness that only a little girl with four out-spoken older brothers would have.

She cherished her family and would do anything for them, often putting their needs above her own. She was a fixture at her children's/grandchildren's many school/college activities and was always their number one fan.

Anna Mae's family witnessed her commitment to God and His works every day. The most important thing in the world to her was that her family lives for Jesus and be born again. Anna Mae was still heard praying, even after her health issues altered her speech and cognition. This brought great comfort and peace to her family.

Anna Mae was a member of the Wilmington Church of God for 48 years and, for 20 of those years, helped manage the Food Ministry. She was always on hand to help prepare food for funerals and Vacation Bible School. She loved children and would help in the nursery, when needed. She truly had a heart for giving and helping others in their time of need.

Anna Mae was a wonderful cook and "famous" for her chicken and noodles and homemade rolls. She was only 12 years old when she first made this meal for her family. Anna Mae continued to cook, honing her skills throughout her teenage years, thus preparing her for adult life and her enjoyment for cooking for large crowds.

She loved to cook her "comfort" food for family, friends, and strangers alike. For many years, she cooked for numerous crowds, making her homemade chicken and noodle soup for "Soup for the Soul" and "Cardboard City", both fundraisers for the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. She also provided food for the Clinton County Women's Center and the Special Olympics.

Anna Mae is survived by her children, Zane (Gloria) Lunsford of Midland, Georgi Lunsford-Wright of Wilmington, and Howie (Nari) Lunsford of Wilmington; her beloved grandchildren, Garie (Ryan) Briggs of Wilmington, Lukked Lunsford of Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, and Wesley Lunsford of Wilmington; her great-grandchildren, Drew and Demi Briggs of Wilmington; one of her four brothers, Frank (Barb) Jones of Wilmington; brother-in-law, Ben (Denise) Lunsford of Williamsburg, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Judy (Dick) Bracht of Wilmington, Mary Cowell of Maroa, Ill., Linda Lunsford of Martinsville, Helen Barry of Clarksville, Jane Roberts of Highland, Caroline Sue Roush of Wilmington, Charlene (Terry) McClanahan of Clarksville, and Vicky (Mike) Setty of Hillsboro; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are special friends, Paul and Virginia Pollitt; and special niece, Shelby (Jones) LaPine.

In addition to her husband and parents, Anna Mae was preceded in death by a grandson, Dustin Edward Wright; brothers, Leland Jones, David Jones, and Richard Jones (two brothers also died in infancy); sisters-in-law, Mary Jones and Anna Margaret Burnett; brothers-in-law, Clarence Lunsford, Earl Lunsford, Charles Cowell, Lou Burnett, John Barry, David Roberts, John Roush; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Benjamin and Dortha Marie Lunsford.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 30 from 5-8 p.m., and on Saturday, August 31 from 10-11 a.m., both at the Wilmington Church of God, 100 R. Gordon Drive, Wilmington. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, also at the church.

Burial will be in the New Antioch Cemetery. Littleton Funeral Home is assisting the family. Travis Corzatt will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating (in Anna Mae's honor) to the Community Care Hospice ( ), the Wilmington Church of God Food Ministry, or the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

