1/
Anna McElwee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Anna McElwee, 82, of North Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of the Hillsboro area, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Fla.

She was born January 31, 1938 in Wilmington, daughter of the late Herchell & Minnie (Riley) Humphrey.

Anna owned and operated her own cleaning service in Hillsboro for over eight years and was a member of the Hillsboro Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1161.

Surviving are her daughter, Teressa McElwee, Greenfield; son, David Kier, Ft. Myers, Fla.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her two husbands, Terry McElwee and Delner Kier; and three brothers.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday July 10at the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro.

A gathering of Anna's family and friends will be an hour before services from 3-4 p.m. at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

Contributions in Anna's memory may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, 9331 St. Rte 124, Hillsboro, OH45133.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved