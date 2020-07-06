Anna McElwee, 82, of North Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of the Hillsboro area, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Fla.

She was born January 31, 1938 in Wilmington, daughter of the late Herchell & Minnie (Riley) Humphrey.

Anna owned and operated her own cleaning service in Hillsboro for over eight years and was a member of the Hillsboro Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1161.

Surviving are her daughter, Teressa McElwee, Greenfield; son, David Kier, Ft. Myers, Fla.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her two husbands, Terry McElwee and Delner Kier; and three brothers.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday July 10at the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro.

A gathering of Anna's family and friends will be an hour before services from 3-4 p.m. at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

Contributions in Anna's memory may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, 9331 St. Rte 124, Hillsboro, OH45133.

