Anna L. Wical, 81, of Sabina, passed away on Sunday morning, March 17, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born January 25, 1938, in Greene County, she was the daughter of Edward R. and Laura Marie Bowermaster Bradley.

She is survived by her husband Herbert, whom she married March 29, 1955.

Annie attended Wayne and Sabina High Schools. After high school, she attended Bliss College, and later, retired from Allied Technology as a supervisor and a longtime friend and associate with Littleton Respiratory Homecare.

She was a member of Sabina Church of Christ, former member of WOTM, coached softball and baseball, loved camping and fishing, was a Girl Scout leader and an avid BINGO player — usually playing 40 cards or more.

Annie is survived by children, Debra (Mark) Wiget of Reesville, Herbert Jr. "Beanie" Wical and Brenda (Rob) Vandemark of Sabina, and Patti (Cheryl Hilderbrand) Wical and daughter in-law Ginny Wical of Washington Court House. Also left to cherish her memory are 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Rose Marie Grimsley and Faith Knisley both of Sabina.

Annie was preceded by her son, Steven Wical; three grandchildren; sisters, Nora (Dave) Stump, Bonnie (Leroy) Howell and Sharon (Ron) Torbett; and twin brothers, David and Dennis Bradley.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, March 20 from 2-4 p.m. at Littleton Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 4 p.m. Cremation will follow and a private committal service at Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Fayette County.