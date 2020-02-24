Anne Gregory Sievers of Jordan, New York, formerly of Wilmington, passed away at home on February 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness. She was 69.

She was born October 26, 1950 in Cincinnati to Harold Lane "Buzz" Gregory and Martha Jo Starbuck Gregory, both of whom preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Craig M. (Leanne) Sievers, and grandson, Nicholas of Jordan, New York; and grandchildren, Grace and Soren Pitsenbarger of Shoreview, Minnesota. Also surviving are a sister, Susan (Nial) Henry of Sabina; a brother, the Rev. David Starbuck Gregory (Tripp Hanson) of Novato, California; along with a niece, Deborah Henry Frost, and three nephews, Thomas Henry, Brian Gregory and Benjamin Gregory.

Anne was a 1968 graduate of Wilmington High School, and earned her B.S. degree in Home Economics Education at Eastern Kentucky University in 1972. She spent the next 28 years in northern Colorado where she worked in the real estate and mortgage industries.

In 2000 she moved to Rochester, New York, and began a 15-year career at Home Properties, Inc. from which she retired in 2015.

She was a 20-year member of the Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester, where she had served as a Deacon, Elder, and Trustee. She was also a regular usher and sometimes played the carillon.

She was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, and was an avid reader and a prolific knitter.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at the Third Presbyterian Church of Rochester, New York on Saturday, March 28 at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Lynette Sparks and the Rev. Dr. Roderic P. Frohman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association.