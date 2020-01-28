Annelle C. Richey, 73, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Pine Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation, Morrow, Ohio.

Her husband, Gary Richey, preceded her in death December 4, 2011. They were married February 9, 1980.

Mrs. Richey was born February 9, 1946 in Clinton County, daughter of the late Floyd and Vera Bentley Compton.

During her career, Mrs. Richey had worked at the Wilmington Water Dept., Crysteco, and Cincinnati Milacron. She enjoyed showing Doberman Pinscher dogs.

She is survived by two sons, Jeff (Sandy) Hartman of Wilmington and Mike (Candy) Hartman of Maineville, Ohio; a brother, Wendell (Linda) Compton of New Vienna; a sister, Carmen (Jon) Hopkins of Maineville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Kelli Hartman, Kyle Hartman, Jenny Hartman, Nikki Hartman, and Lizzy Hartman; as well as nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is assisting the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.