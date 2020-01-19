Anthony "Tony" Massara, 67, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his residence.

His wife, Linda Massara, preceded him in death May 24, 2015. They were married September 1, 1973.

He was born July 2, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late Peter Dominic Massara and Clara "Kate" Weintritt Massara.

Mr. Massara was an investment banker for 35 years retiring in 2017. Most of his career was spent with Liberty Savings Bank in Wilmington.

Tony had been a musician since he was 13 years old. He had been a percussionist with The Reynolds Brothers Band, Foolproof, and Streetwise. He was an active member of the Sons of Italy John Pirelli Lodge in Dayton, Ohio.

He was a devoted family man and thought the world of his three grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughter, Angela (Mike) Mulcahy of Wyoming, Ohio; his son, Benjie (Steff) Massara of Wadsworth, Ohio; two brothers, Tom (Joyce) Massara of Columbus, Ohio and Tim (Mel) Massara of Columbus, Ohio; three grandchildren, Colin Mulcahy, Sofia Massara, and Dominic Massara; and his special companion, Joyce Ellison.

The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, January 23 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 24 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, with Rev. Michael Holloran officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tony's memory may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 hospiceofdayton.org/donations or to the Gastrointestinal cancer fund #313281 at the James Cancer Hospital, Attention: Gift Processing, 1480 W. Lane Ave, Columbus, OH 43221 www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=313281.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.