Anthony William "Tony" Stewart, 40, of Blanchester, passed away unexpectedly, at his home, on July 22, 2019.

He was born August 17, 1978 in Cincinnati, the son of Dennis and Sharon (nee Losekamp) Stewart.

He currently was employed by Candle-lite Company in Leesburg.

Tony leaves behind three children, Anthony Kane Stewart, Trista Marie Stewart, Tamaira Paige Stewart; his parents, Dennis and Sharon Stewart; brother, Dennis Stewart II; sister, Jaclyn Stewart; grandparents, Elsie Stewart, and Arthur Losekamp; niece, Jaelyn Hunley; mother of his children and longtime companion, Becki Wells; dear friend, Jessica Turner and her daughter, Maddie Turner; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill Stewart and Patricia Losekamp.

Tony loved all of these people and was loved by all. He will be truly missed.

Services will be at 6 p.m. Friday, July 26 at the Evans Funeral Home, 1944 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, Ohio. Jim Krusling will officiate. Family and friends will be received from 3 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m.