Arthur Honeycutt, 86, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home.

He was born December 4, 1933 in Yancy, Ky., son of the late James Honeycutt and Stella Pridemore Honeycutt.

He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War and had retired from the City of Dayton after 33 years of service.

Following retirement he went back to work at International Paper for 10 more years and he also kept busy mowing yards for elderly neighbors many more years.

Surviving are son, Arthur Wayne Honeycutt of Wilmington, son, Steven Kirk (Lori) Honeycutt of Wilmington, daughter, Alice Carol Bartlett of Wilmington, daughter, Susan Lynn (Colin) Dunnigan of Va., and daughter, Dawn Renee (Kevin) Erwin of Hillsboro; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one brother, R.B. Honeycutt; and two sisters, Brenda Yankey and Elizabeth Whalen.

In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Arwilla Williams Honeycutt; daughter, Lisa Ann Honeycutt; a great-grandson, Ethan King; and nine brothers and sisters.

Military honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corps at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, followed by funeral services with Pastor Mike Harris officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Saturday, noon-2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Community Care Hospice in Art's memory.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.