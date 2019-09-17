Arthur Kevin Peterson, 60, of Wilmington, passed away late Monday morning, September 16, 2019 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

He was born September 17, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late Arthur and Minnie (Parish) Peterson. He was a graduate of Kettering Alter High School Class of 1975; member of Wilmington Church of God and attended at Beth Messiah Synagogue in Loveland, Ohio; and was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Danielle Peterson of Wilmington; daughter, Stephanie (Cindy) Peterson of Dayton; son, Adonis Peterson of Wilmington; and grandchildren, Bryant, Myles and Campbell.

Friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 23 at the Wilmington Church of God, 100 Gordon Drive, Wilmington.

Kevin's graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 24 at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton with Rabbi Michael Wolfe officiating. The United States Active Duty Navy Seamen will accord full military honors.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.