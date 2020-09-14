1/1
Audrey Doughman
Audrey Frances Doughman, 79, of Wilmington, passed away on Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

She was born on Oct. 5, 1940 in Butler, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Bright Elmer and Cecil Francis (Wolfe) Belew. On Nov. 14, 1959 in Piner, Kentucky, she married Gerald Lee "Jerry" Doughman, who survives.

Audrey was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Harveysburg, and was a charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Wilmington. A 1958 Simon Kenton High School graduate in Walton, Kentucky, she had worked at the Wilmington News Journal newspaper, Customer Contact Corp., and for dentist Dr. Melville Hayes, all in Wilmington.

Audrey and Jerry loved square dancing. They square danced with the Clinton County Country Square Dancers and other groups in the area for many years of enjoyment.

In addition to her husband, other surviving family members are her daughter, Lori Lawrence of Louisville, Kentucky; sister, Juanita (Clyde) Bowen of Fairborn; a sister-in-law, Mary Belew of Piner, Kentucky; a brother-in-law, Carroll (Sandra) Doughman of Wilmington; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Audrey was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Haines; and a brother, Oakley Belew.

The funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, with Pastor Jordan Adkinson officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton County Memory Gardens near Wilmington.

Friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are requested.

Contributions in Audrey's memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 4050 Executive Park Drive, Suite 402, Cincinnati, OH 45241. To sign an online guest book or to watch the funeral service Wednesday live on-line, please visit www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
