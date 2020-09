Audrey Mae Eagle, 71, of Sabina, passed peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Cape May in Wilmington. Family will receive friends at the Littleton Funeral Home in Sabina on Friday, Oct. 2 from 10 to 11 a.m., when a funeral service will begin. The burial to follow at the Sabina Cemetery. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.