Audrey Mae Holdren, 87, of Worthington, Ohio and formerly of the Wilmington area, passed away Monday evening, July 22, 2019 at the Laurels of Norworth in Worthington.

She was born July 16, 1932 in Argillite, Kentucky, daughter of the late Preston and Irene (Hensley) Salyers.

On June 25, 1949 in Staunton, Ohio, she married Charles Eugene "Gene" Holdren, who passed away February 1, 1988.

Audrey and her husband owned and operated the Clinton Auto Parts Store for over 30 years. She was a member of the Wilmington Elks Lodge #797 Auxiliary and the Wilmington Mothers Club.

Surviving are her two sons, Gary (Victoria) Holdren, Chicago, Ill. and Greg Holdren, Wilmington; five grandchildren, Michelle (David) Oliver, Preston (Annie) Holdren, Ross (Libby) Holdren, Claire (Peter) Murphy, and Graham Holdren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Wilma (Buell) McBrayer, Wilmington; sister-in-law, Marilyn Salyers, Washington Court House,; and lots of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kara Holdren; two brothers, George "Buddy" Salyers and William Salyers; and a sister, Hannah Hidy.

Private family graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 at the New Antioch Cemetery on Antioch Road in New Antioch, Ohio with Pastor Larry Speelman officiating. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Audrey's memory may be made to your local hospice organization.

