Barbara Ann Downey, 83, of Blanchester, passed away Saturday evening, June 29, 2019 at home in Brooksville, Florida.

She was born May 25, 1936 in Lima, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Perry and Annabell (Hullinger) Groves.

On July 21, 1951 in Lima, she married Charles Edward Downey, who passed away on November 6, 2013.

Barbara had worked as a Sales Clerk for Sears Department Stores in Xenia and Wilmington, and was a member of Villars Chapel Methodist Church, Wilmington.

Surviving family members are her son, Charles P. (Jacqui) Downey of Brooksville, Fla.; daughter, Cheryl (Jeff) Young of Xenia; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Bobbie Jo (Roger) Bailey of Casa Grande, Ariz.; brother, Jim (Sue) Groves of Rock Port, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Laney; and a granddaughter.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3 at Clinton County Memory Gardens, 1628 Center Road, Wilmington, with Cousin Gary Spees officiating.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Mrs. Downey's memory may be made to your local hospice organization.

