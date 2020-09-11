Barbara Bay

Barbara Williams Bay, 96, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Ohio Living Quaker Heights in Waynesville.

Her husband, John Bay, survives. They were married in September 1952.

Mrs. Bay was born March 6, 1924 in Wilmington, Ohio, daughter of the late Walter L. Williams and Edna Janney Williams.

She was a graduate of Kingman School and received a degree in home economics from The Ohio State University. She also attended Merrill Palmer School in Detroit. She went on to receive her master's degree from O.S.U.

After college, Barbara taught at Ada High School. After her marriage she taught at Muskingum College. Following time in San Antonio while her husband was serving in the military, Barbara and John returned to the Wilmington area and the Williams Farm.

Barbara had served as president of the Gamma Phi Lambda sorority while in college. She was a 4-H advisor for 26 years, a member of Sharon United Methodist Church, and served as district officer for the United Methodist Women.

Additionally, she belonged to the Book Club, the Progress Club, the Bridge Club, and Farm Bureau Council. For many years she was a district director for "Make it yourself with wool" contests and as a result, traveled extensively.

In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by a daughter, Mary Catherine (Jack) Fulda of Anderson, Indiana; a son, Richard Bay of Lady Lake, Florida; three grandchildren, Andrea (Brian) Fowler of Omaha, Nebraska, Jennifer (Jason) Kassick of Tampa, Florida, and Jami Bay of Wilmington, Ohio; two step-grandchildren, Tasha Elijah and Anthony Fulda; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler Ford, Ava Fowler, Ella Fowler, Simon Strate, Ari Strate, Jacob Elijah, and Luke Elijah; her sister-in-law, Avonelle Williams of Wilmington, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, a son, Michael A. Bay, a brother, D. Wilbur Williams, and a sister, Elaine Williams, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Sharon United Methodist Church, 5181 State Route 380, Wilmington, Ohio. Those in attendance are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and face masks will be required. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Miami Cemetery, Waynesville, Ohio.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.