Barbara Jean (Van Pelt) Derrick passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019, surrounded by her children.

Barbara was born on May 22, 1931 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Howard Paul Van Pelt and Marjorie (Ferris) Van Pelt. Barbara married Donald Derrick in 1950 and they enjoyed 68 years together.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kimball and Leslie Derrick; daughter, Cynthia Wengert; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Shane Dobbs; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Avery Bennett; sister-in-law, Carol Warman; grandson, Jacob Wengert; step-grandchildren, Zach Dobbs, Asian Loori, Ben Sukys, and Melissa Burton; and seven step great-grandchildren.

Barbara grew up in Blue Ash, Ohio and graduated from Sycamore High School. She and her husband moved to a 50-acre apple farm in Blanchester in 1961 where she managed the apple sales each fall.

As a member of Grace United Methodist church in Blanchester, she enjoyed teaching third- and fourth-grade Sunday School classes for 25 years, also leading music in Vacation Bible School. Barbara achieved several "firsts." She taught at the first Friends Nursery School in Wilmington, organized the first Women's Retreat for Grace UMC, set up the first summer reading program at Putman Elementary School, and was the first woman appointed to the Clinton County Rural Zoning Board of Appeals.

In 1969 Barbara organized Lilliput Day Care Center, the first day care center in Clinton County (the 13th in the state of Ohio) which operated as a non-profit. As a volunteer, she helped with daily activities and/or served on the Board of Directors for 37 years. For this work, in March 2008, Barbara received the honor of being named an Outstanding Woman of Clinton County.

Barbara and her husband sponsored and welcomed into their home two exchange students from Japan and South Africa for 3-6 months each. They also sponsored and opened their home to a refugee family from Cambodia who then became productive American citizens.

In her fifties, Barbara went to Chatfield College in St. Martin, where she received an Associate's degree in Arts. A writer of poetry and free verse since she was a young girl, Barbara continued to write well into her 80's. She published and sold three books of her poetry and won several poetry contests.

Barbara was a member of the Jr. Bridge Club, the 20th Century Club, the Conversation Club and the Creative Hearts Poetry Club.

Barbara dedicated her life to the positive development and intellectual growth of children and young people. She is a well-remembered and loved person in her community and surrounding areas.

Friends and family will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 at the funeral home, where friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.

Internment will be held at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington, following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Clarksville United Methodist Church.