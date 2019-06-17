Barbara Hasler, a longtime resident of Clinton County, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

She was born April 22, 1935 in Wilmington, a daughter of the late Francis and Helen (Brown) Richardson.

Her husband, James Hasler, preceded her in death.

Barbara worked at Clinton Landmark. She loved her family and her friends. She also enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors. Barbara had a determined spirit and fortitude throughout her life.

Survivors include her daughter, Leesa (Bruce) Zurface of Germantown, Tenn.; her son, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Hasler of Los Angeles, Ca.; grandchildren, Katie (Derrick) McNeal of Collierville Tenn., Emily (Andrew) Oppenheim of Germantown, Tenn., Andrew Zurface of Germantown, Tenn., and Joshua Hasler of Brooklyn, N.Y.; great-grandchildren, Parker McNeal, Ava McNeal, Ethan Oppenheim and Olivia Oppenheim; and sisters, Rita Carey of Wilmington and Theresa (Stuart) Douglas of Aurora, Ohio.

She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sara Zurface.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, 840 Timber Glen Drive, Wilmington. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21 at the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington with Pastor Jim Graham and Pastor Gene Stinson officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, 840 Timber Glen Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177 or to the Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St, New York, NY 10016.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.