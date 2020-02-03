Barbara L. Smith

Obituary
Barbara L. Smith, 81, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday evening, February 2, 2020 at the Autumn Years Nursing Home in Sabina.

She was born June 27, 1938 in Wilmington, daughter of the late Kenneth Taft and Rose Eleanor (Collier) Dalton. On May 6, 1961, she married Jack Smith, who passed away October 29, 2004.

Barbara was a homemaker and loved helping taking care of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughters, Ellie (Garry) Rasnic of Wilmington, Laura Lang of Wilmington, Tonya Hamilton of Peebles, and Alice (Eugene) Rigdon of Seaman; sons, Lance Smith, Randy Smith, and Derek Smith, all of Wilmington; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and sister, Stella Shelton, of Deland, Fla.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by her son, Richard Kenneth Cook; and a sister, Harriett Barker.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.

Friends will be received at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home noon-2 p.m. Thursday.

Published in News Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
