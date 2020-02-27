Barbara Jane Rhoades died in the Laurels of Blanchester on the 26th day of February 2020, due to kidney disease. She was 51.

Barbie was born on December 1, 1968 to parents, Wayne and Charlotte Rhoades.

In 1971, she graduated from Town & County School (Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, commonly known as the Nike Center). For almost 30 years she was employed at Orion, a sheltered workshop. Her final years were spent with Person Centered Services (PCS).

Barbie had a dream to live independently. She reached that goal in 2014 when she moved to a little home she aptly named "Barbie's Dream House."

One of Barbie's interests was participating in the Special Olympics, often bringing home medals in the 100-meter walk, relay, and softball throw. She also enjoyed bowling and cheering for the Shooting Stars basketball team.

She played in the Orion Bell Choir for several years and, most recently, was a member of the Princess Class at the Wilmington Church of Christ.

But most of all, Barbie delighted in spending time with her family.

Barbara is survived by beloved sisters, Vicki (William) Temple and Patricia Rhoades; her nephew and nieces, Todd (Danielle) Temple, Julie (Mike) Schweinberg, Jenifer Michael, and Kara Shoemaker; her grand nephews and nieces, Devin and Caryn Twine, Courtney and Alicen Temple, Shelby, Dylan and Sidney Michael, Rachelle Priest, and Ben Schweinberg; her lifetime boyfriend, Raymond Bickel; and many cousins.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Barry Wayne Rhoades; a sister, Linda Chaney; and a nephew, David Scott Priest.

Barbie touched the lives of everyone in her own unique ways. Most people will remember her hearty laugh and her sassy personality. She enjoyed interacting with people by giving them nicknames and gentle teasing.

Fond memories will forever remain in hearts of all she considered family — her church families in Leesburg, Sabina and Wilmington; the Nike Center, Orion, & PCS family; Community Options family and the Laurels family. She even gave her doctors and nurses the gift of treating them as family.

All are invited to attend and celebrate Barbie's life on Sunday, March 1 between 2-4 p.m. at the Wilmington Church of Christ. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 4 p.m. with Dale McCamish and John Byard officiating.

A small graveside committal service will be held next week at the convenience of the family.

If you wish, a memorial contribution can be made to Clinton County Special Olympics, 4425 St. Route 730, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.