As I sit here at Frisch's in Xenia (Mom's favorite place) I am greeted with hugs and affection from all of her friends. I am reminded of how much she was loved by everyone and how much she loved the life she had. It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of my mom, Barbara Storer, who earned her angel wings on October 1, 2020.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert, and her daughter, Tracy (Jeff) Wallace. She has two beautiful granddaughters that she adored, Danielle and Savannah. She is also survived by her siblings, Donald Damron, Larry Damron, Louise Francis, Mary Lou Shotts, and Phillip Damron, as well as several nieces and nephews. We lost the most beautiful and loving wife and mom anyone could ever ask for.

We will be celebrating her life with family and friends at noon Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the Thompson Funeral Home.

