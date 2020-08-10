Barbara Sue Lay, 79, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her residence.

Her husband, Charles William Lay, preceded her in death January 8, 2016.

She was born September 17, 1940 in Lebanon, Ohio, daughter of the late Clarence James Mullen and Kathryn Elzroth Mullen.

Mrs. Lay and her husband owned and operated Wilmington Lawn & Garden. She attended Cornerstone Assembly of God in Hillsboro.

She was passionate about Christmas and would plan for it the whole year. She loved decorating her home for the holiday.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Donna) Lay of New Vienna, Ohio; grandchildren, Kristina Lay of New Vienna, Ohio and Kelly Lay of New Vienna, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Ruth Mullen and Joyce Wirth; brother-in-law, Dave (Patricia) Lay; nephew, James Mullen; niece, Mindi Clark; cousins, Debbie Runyon and Beverly Hackworth; and several other relatives.

In addition to her husband and parents, a brother, Carl Mullen, is preceded in death.

A graveside service will be held in the Morrow Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601.

