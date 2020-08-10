1/1
Barbara Sue Lay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Sue Lay, 79, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at her residence.

Her husband, Charles William Lay, preceded her in death January 8, 2016.

She was born September 17, 1940 in Lebanon, Ohio, daughter of the late Clarence James Mullen and Kathryn Elzroth Mullen.

Mrs. Lay and her husband owned and operated Wilmington Lawn & Garden. She attended Cornerstone Assembly of God in Hillsboro.

She was passionate about Christmas and would plan for it the whole year. She loved decorating her home for the holiday.

She is survived by her son, Steve (Donna) Lay of New Vienna, Ohio; grandchildren, Kristina Lay of New Vienna, Ohio and Kelly Lay of New Vienna, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Ruth Mullen and Joyce Wirth; brother-in-law, Dave (Patricia) Lay; nephew, James Mullen; niece, Mindi Clark; cousins, Debbie Runyon and Beverly Hackworth; and several other relatives.

In addition to her husband and parents, a brother, Carl Mullen, is preceded in death.

A graveside service will be held in the Morrow Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved