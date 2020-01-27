Barry J. Martens, 78, of Xenia, June 11, 1941-January 26, 2020. Barry passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning at his place of employment.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Martens; brother-in-law, Tom Miller; step-son, Ryan Jobe; and mother-in-law, Pauline.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sue; son, Mark Martens (Tina); daughter, Marla Schopler (David); brother, Dean; grandchildren, Anton Schopler and Jessica Martens; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Gloria Mason; and nephews, Chad (Tara) and Jamie Miller.

Barry was born and grew up in Chicago, Illinois, and graduated from the University of Denver with a degree in Business and Marketing. After graduation, Barry started Development Enterprises in the '70s (a shopping center development business) in the Dayton and Cincinnati area.

In 1988, along with his partner, Barry bought the General Denver Hotel in Wilmington, restored it, and turned it into a vibrant and profitable business.

During this time he met his wife, Sue, and married her in 1989. (The first time they met, she was giving Barry a parking ticket and he was giving her a hard time about it.)

In addition, Barry worked for the State of Ohio Prison system and retired in 2014.

Barry enjoyed traveling, especially to Destin, Florida, with his wife every fall, reading, watching football and spending time with his cat, Bandit.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ryan Jobe Memorial Fund at Wilmington Savings & Loan in Wilmington or Wilmington High School would be appreciated.