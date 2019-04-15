Beatrice Celia True was born July 16, 1928 to Howard and Eula (Brumfield) Lawrence in Sciotoville, Ohio. Bea passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 7:10 a.m. in Glen Carbon, Ill., where she lived with her daughter.

She was married to James Donald True, deceased, on May 15, 1945. Bea's sister, Glenna Lee Lawrence, and brothers, James Howard Lawrence and Richard Dale Lawrence, also preceded her in death.

She was an employee of the First National Bank in Portsmouth and also the First National Bank of Wilmington for many years.

Bea is survived by her son, David Clark (Jean Vandervort) of Wilmington; and daughter, Bonita Carol (David Joseph) Cook; granddaughters, Sarah Ashley Cook Lee and Brittany Ellen Cook; four great-granddaughters; and an adopted brother, Timothy Lawrence.

She was a loving wife, mother, and friend to many.

A private service will be observed by her family.