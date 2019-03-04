Belinda L. Harris, 62, of New Vienna, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

She was born March 26, 1956 in Dayton, daughter of the late Claude Earsel and Wanda Elaine Chamberlin Morrison.

Belinda was a volunteer at the New Vienna United Methodist Church Food Pantry.

Surviving are daughter, Dawn (Bill) Edwards-Hale of Hillsboro; two grandchildren, Randy Hale and Shanda Hale; one great-grandchild, Jaxon Jone; two brothers, Arthur Morrison and Neil (Sandy) Morrison; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Belinda was preceded in death by her husband, Medford Lee Harris; and her son, Wayne Allen Edwards.

A memorial service will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 7.

Contributions may be directed to the funeral home to help with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.