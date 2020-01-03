Ben Allan Briggs, 58, of Florence, Ky. and formerly of Wilmington, passed away at his home in the early morning hours of January 2, 2020.

Allan was born in Wilmington on September 16, 1961 to Janie (Floyd) Briggs and the late Ben Briggs. Allan was a 1979 graduate of Wilmington High School.

Allan is survived by his wife of 29 years, Selena Briggs; his children, Matt Dennis (Carly), Jason Law, LaRae Law, Joe Dennis (Kayla), Storm Briggs (Johnna), and Colt Briggs (Megan); and grandchildren, Athena and Aries Briggs, Dennis Law, and Landon and MacKenzie Dennis. In addition, he leaves behind sisters, Susan (John) Gray and Maggie (Dave) Henry; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Monday, January 6 at First Christian Church in Wilmington. Visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. immediately followed by a memorial service and luncheon.

Memorial contributions can be made in Allan's name to the Salvation Army. Contributions by check can be sent to 114 E. Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Credit card contributions can be made by visiting salvationarmyusa.org or by contacting Linda Baker at 513-762-5639.