Bernadine E. Beckett, 83, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Her husband, Charles W. Beckett, preceded her in death April 26, 2010. They were married March 3, 1956.

Mrs. Beckett was born December 31, 1936 in Wilmington, daughter of the late Maynard and Elda Biggs Hackney. She was a 1954 graduate of Harveysburg High School.

Mrs. Beckett was a school bus driver for Clinton-Massie Schools for 23 years. She then worked at the Elks golf course in Wilmington for several years.

She had been active in the Olive Branch Church and the Farm Bureau. She also delivered meals on wheels in the Wilmington area.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family.

Mrs. Beckett is survived by two daughters, Cindy Beckett of Wilmington and Debbie (Chuck) Gillen of Franklin, Ohio; two sons, Doug (Patty) Beckett of Clarksville and Dean (Sharon) Beckett of Wilmington; seven grandchildren, Trisha (Jon) McNamara, Kristen (Ryan) Gross, Bridget (Cody) Burlile, Tiffany (Brandon) Strong, Justin (Elisha) Beckett, Dirk (Trish) Beckett, and Lauren Beckett; 15 great-grandchildren, Alana McNamara, Chloe McNamara, Maddox Gross, Jace Fallis, Cole Fallis, Allie Strong, Ava Strong, Brooklynn Beckett, Baylee Beckett, Brayden Beckett, Bryston Burlile, Camden Burlile, Ashtyn Burlile, Addi Beckett, and Duke Beckett; as well as nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, January 25 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. A funeral service with Pastor Josh Dixon officiating will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery, Corwin, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or to Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.