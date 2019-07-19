Bernard "Bo" J. Dean, 85, of New Vienna, passed at home on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Born in Highland County on April 8, 1934, he was the son of Pearl (Leeds) and Robert J. Dean, Sr.

Bo is survived by his wife, Margaret Rachford Dean. The two were united in marriage on January 29, 1955.

A 1952 graduate of Martinsville High School, Bo was a lifelong farmer.

He retired from Highland County Union Township, after 20 years of service, as a Trustee. Bo also retired from the Board of Clinton/Highland Joint Township Fire District and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Bo loved all aspects of farming – especially his Holstein dairy herd, his border collies and rat terrier dogs.

His happiest years were spent raising his children on the dairy farm, tending to the animals, baling hay and doing other farm chores.

He loved and was loved by all his family.

In addition to his wife, Bo is survived by their children, Cathy (Scott) Fox, Victoria Dean (Larry Bartram), J. Phillip Dean, Julie (Rich) Garnai, Tom (Lisa) Dean, and Rob (Karla) Dean. Also left to cherish his memory are grandchildren, Jacob (Brooke) and Jason (Kelsey) Fox, Evan North, Emma, Sam (Cynnamon) and Paul Dean, Bridget, Allie and Anna Garnai, and Haley and Parker Dean; and great-grandchildren, Sloane, Zayden and Trent.

Bo was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters in-law, Robert (Shirley) Dean, Jr. and Jack (Evelyn) Dean; in-laws, Carl and Margaret Rachford; and sister in-law, Jean R. (Briggs) Barrett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Benignus Catholic Church in Greenfield, on Tuesday, July 23 at 11 a.m. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Clinton Highland Joint Fire District, Community Care Hospice, or a .

Littleton Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.