Bernd L.G. Rosenow passed into the presence of the Lord on Monday December 2, 2019.

Bernd is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anna Mae (Agle) Rosenow; his daughter, Courtney (Jack) Williams of Lebanon; granddaughters, Piper, Raegan and Jocelyn Williams; his brothers, Gerd (Kathleen) Rosenow of Shellman Bluff, Ga. and Dieter (Alicia) Rosenow of Sunrise, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

Bernd is preceded in death by his son, Brian M. Rosenow; and his parents.

Bernd was born on December 26, 1943 in Neu Stettine, Germany to Paul and Kate (Winkelman) Rosenow.

After high school he entered the United States Air Force, after which he worked in aircraft maintenance for Lockheed Martin, Overseas National, and Braniff International. He moved to Wilmington after accepting a position at Airborne Express, from where he retired in 2009.

Friends will be received on Monday, December 9 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Dr., Wilmington, OH 45177. Funeral services will be immediately following at 2 p.m. with Rev. James Graham officiating. Bernd will be laid to rest in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, PO Box 6003, Albert Lea, MN 56007-9902, or to the Wilmington Presbyterian Church.

