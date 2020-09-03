Betty Ann (nee Rooks) Wilks, 84, of Wilmington, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Born on May 6, 1936 to Thomas and Virgil (nee: Cecil) Rooks in Morrow, Ohio, Betty was a faithful member of the Bethany Baptist Church in Clarksville for over 40 years.

She enjoyed crafts, sewing, cooking and canning. Most of all, she loved raising her children, flowers and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Wilson Gilbert; her second husband, Jim Wilks; one brother, Tommy Rooks; and two sisters, Shirley Thorp and Vera Garcia.

She is survived by her four sons, David (Patricia) Gilbert, Steven Gilbert, Michael Gilbert and Ronald Gilbert; three daughters, Joyce Toppin, Brenda (Seven) Baker and Vickie (Troy) Roark; one brother, Bob Rooks; one sister, Helen Applegate; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private services will be held for the family at the Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home, Morrow, with Reverend Tim Bradshaw officiating, and interment following in Morrow Cemetery.

