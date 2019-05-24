Betty L. Boswell, 92, of Wilmington, went to be with the Lord at 1:05 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Betty was born October 5, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Emil and Eva Bailey Hejduk.

Betty graduated from Bedford, Ohio High School in 1943 when most young men and women were preparing to go into military service or defense work. On May 12, 1945 Betty married LaVerne "Bozzie" Boswell while he was home on leave from the Navy, shortly before W.W. II was over.

In 1949 her husband joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and over the years they were stationed at various posts throughout Ohio, finally settling in Wilmington in 1966. She was an active member of Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington where she loved her church family and they loved her.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Judith (Herb) Pugh of Hamilton, Ohio and Sandra (James) Strouth of Bainbridge, Ohio; three grandchildren, Michelle (Matt) Conley of Bainbridge, Ohio, Lisa (Casey) McFadden of Bainbridge, Ohio, and Amberleigh (Brian) Ungerbuehler of Hamilton, Ohio; nine great-grandchildren, Jordan (Klay) Park, Elijah Tackett, Nevaeh Conley, Anthony McFadden, Lea McFadden, Cruz McFadden, Averi McFadden, Carson Ungerbuehler, and Molly Ungerbuehler; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne "Bozzie" Boswell; two daughters, Faith Ann Wallace and Peggy Boswell; a great-granddaughter, Sydney Lee Tackett; her brother, Burton Hejduk; and her sister, June Koudelka.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 at Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington, 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington,followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Bible Baptist Church of Wilmington, 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.