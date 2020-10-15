Betty Bridges

Betty M. Bridges, 89, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon, October 14, 2020 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

She was born April 9, 1931 in Careytown, Ohio, daughter of the late John Everett & Olive Alice (Stoops) Edwards.

Betty retired from the Clinton Memorial Hospital as the Payroll Clerk in 1991 after more than 39 years of service.

She was a member of Wilmington Church of Christ, the Red Hat Society, and the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Citizens Center.

Surviving are her son, Brian (Donna) Swingley of Huber Heights, Ohio; granddaughter, Allison (Alyssa) Swingley of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; sisters, Joyce Kimball & Virginia (Paul) Pollitt, both of Blanchester; three brothers, Dean (Deanna) Edwards of Washington Court House, Ohio, Wayne Edwards of Columbus & Ronnie (Marjean) Edwards of Heflin, Ala.; step-daughter, Shirley (Roy) Eckart of Blanchester. step-granddaughter, Tonya (Neil) South; step-great-granddaughter, Alix South; and several nieces and nephews with special niece and caregiver, Robyn Steward of Blanchester.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Del Swingley; second husband, Forrest William Bridges; two brothers, Art & Lee Edwards; and a sister, Juanita Miller.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, with Pastor Dale McCamish officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton County Memory Gardens, Wilmington.

Friends will be received from 4- 6 p.m. Friday, Oct 16 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home. Masks are requested.

Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Citizens Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave. Wilmington, OH 45177 .

