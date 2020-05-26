Betty Carnahan
Betty Carnahan, 88, of Sabina, passed away on Sunday afternoon May 24, 2020, at the Autumn Years Nursing Home, Sabina Born August 1, 1931, in Fayette County, she was the daughter of the late Noah and Marjorie Keener Graves. Betty is survived by her husband, Harold D. Carnahan, whom she married October 10, 1952. Betty was a graduate of Sabina High School and a member of the Sabina Church of Christ. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, JoEtta (Dennis) Haines of Sabina, Cathy (John) Persinger of Washington C.H., and Don Carnahan of Sabina; and daughter in-law, Toni Carnahan of Sarver, Pa. Also left to cherish her memory are grandchildren, Jeff (Kim) Haines, Stefanie (Steven) McFadden, Jenna Persinger, Jason (Sarah Balzer) Persinger, Jill Persinger, Jessica (Darren) Amberger, and Heather, Erica and Kayla Carnahan; and great-grandchildren, Emily, Andrew and Ava Haines and Emersyn McFadden. Betty was preceded in death by her son, David W. Carnahan, on July 6, 2017; step grandson, Doug Haines; and brothers, Donald and Robert Graves. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Outreach Food Pantry of Sabina Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Burial will follow at Sabina Cemetery. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.

Published in News Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
