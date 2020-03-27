Betty D. Miller, 91, of Wilmington, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence.

Her husband, Harold Miller, preceded her in death.

She was born October 25, 1928 in Wilmington, daughter of the late Charles and Thelma Joseph Dalton. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School.

Mrs. Miller retired from Clinton Asphalt in 1994. She was a member of Wilmington First Baptist Church where she was the organist and pianist for many years. She also held many positions and offices within the church over the years.

Mrs. Miller is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Steve Keith of Wilmington; a daughter-in-law, Linda Miller of Waynesville; eight grandchildren, Dr. Josh (Nikki) Miller, Marne (Stephen) Harding, Josie (Nate) Muterspaw, Craig Keith, Marc Keith, Audra Dalton, Shelley (Josh Snell) Watson, and SFC Wesley (Tiffany) Keith; 20 great-grandchildren; as well as two great-great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild due in June.

In addition to her husband and parents, a son, Dr. Steve Miller, a daughter, Julie Wall, two brothers, and a sister, are preceded in death.

Funeral services for Betty will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Wilmington First Baptist Church, 79 E. Locust St., Wilmington, OH 45177 or to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.