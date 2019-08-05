Betty M. Dabe, 79, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home.

She was born September 30, 1939 in Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter of the late Herman Elsworth Washburn Sr. and Gladys Marie Brown Washburn.

Betty loved animals.

Surviving are daughters, Cheryl Ann (John Randall) Utley and Kimberly Jo Grider, both of Wilmington; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Herman Washburn, Jr.; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved pet dog, Shelby.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin W. Dabe, Sr.; son, Franklin W. Dabe, Jr.; 3 brothers, Mike Washburn, Robert Brown and Thomas Washburn; and four infant sisters.

Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home on Friday, August 9 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Larry Speelman officiating. Interment will follow in the New Antioch Cemetery, New Antioch, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Friday from noon-1 p.m.

Contributions may be made to the Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Mason, OH 45040 or a local Humane Society.

