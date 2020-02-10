Betty J. George, 77, of Waynesville, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her residence.

Betty graduated from Trotwood-Madison High School. She worked in accounting at Globe Tool and Engineering in Huber Heights for 10 years and retired from Airborne in 2008 after 25 years of service in Wilmington.

Outgoing and fun, Betty was full of energy and loved keeping her home and farm neat and tidy. She was known to pick a room each day and thoroughly clean and organize it.

In her younger days, she liked riding motorcycles with her husband. For many years, Betty traveled around the country showing horses. CH RS Karneval, a World Champion horse, was one of her most decorated, but a horse she named Tango was her favorite.

Throughout her life, she greatly enjoyed visiting amusement parks and riding roller coasters. She also enjoyed traveling the world with her husband on the many trips and cruises.

She especially enjoyed visiting Las Vegas. She was so lucky, actually, that she often felt reluctant to tell her husband when she won again, because he would be so envious of her luck. On one exciting day in Vegas, she hit $5,000 on a penny slot machine.

Among many things, however, she will be remembered for the love and care she had for her husband, and the way she enjoyed working with him on the farm.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" in 2018; her parents, Wesley and Evelyn Skinner; one brother, Robert Skinner; and one sister, Jean Detter.

She is survived by two sons, Mike (Jennifer) George and Mark (Erica) George; five grandchildren, Ryan (Lindsay) George, Mary George (fiancé Kyle Lone), Ethan George, Cameron Beem, and Tyler Beem; two great grandchildren, Paxton and Emersyn; one sister, Pat Koeller; special niece, Christine Koeller; special nephew, Billy Kendrick; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery, Corwin. Dr. Dan Flory will be officiating.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

If desired, contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left at www.stubbsconner.com.