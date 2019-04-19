Betty Jean Hamilton, 87, of Wilmington, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 17, 2019 at the Fayette County Memorial Hospital in Washington Court House.

She was born on Nov. 20, 1931 in Wilmington, a daughter of the late Clyde Eskire and Grace (née Barney) Storer. On Sept. 5, 1953, she married Ronald C. Hamilton, who passed away on Jan. 7, 2007.

Betty had worked as a Sheriff's Deputy for the Clinton County Sheriff's Department and then worked for Airborne Express.

Surviving are her children, Roger (Marlene Valentine) Hamilton of Wilmington, Carolyn (Dennest) Thompson of Sun City, Arizona, Debbie Roberts of Lakeland, Florida, Mabel (Arthur) Sage of Arlington, Texas, Beverly (Michael) Davis of Wilmington and Connie (Lester) Kunkel of Wilmington; grandchildren, Christina (James) Huff of Jamestown, David (Traya) McIntosh Jr. of Clarksville, Gregory (Helen) Roberts III of Franklin, Heather (Mark) Cunningham of Cincinnati, Ronnie Joe McIntosh of Wilmington, Lindsey (Bradlee) West of Wilmington, Joshua (Heather) Roberts of Xenia, Kathleen (Ken) Kolchier of Manor, Texas, Sara (Joshua) Hughes of Sabina, and Bradley Moore of Port St. Lucie, Florida; seven step-grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 16 step-great-grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Rhonda Jean Hamilton; a sister, Mildred Cox; brothers, Maynard, Richard and Robert Storer; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Hamilton; and a son-in-law, Gregory Roberts Sr.

The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, April 22 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street at North Mulberry Street in Wilmington, with Rev. Michael Holloran officiating. The interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 163549, Columbus, OH 43216. To sign an online guest book, please visit edgingtonfuneralhomes.com .